A debut album could be in sight for producer-turned-artist London On Da Track. He just released a new single/video, “Whatever You On,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Jeremih, YG and Young Thug. Together with his musical pals, London turns a regular office into his own house of fun.

“I made the track and he sang the hook, it was definitely one of those moments when I knew it was already a hit,” London told The Fader. “I played it back a few times after and I wanted the song to have a West Coast vibe so I hit up bros Ty, and YG to give it that hard, but feel good vibe that you get from both. After, I hit Young Thug, of course, to get that “Lifestyle” flow and to also reunite on a record that I creatively want to have the same viral effect as “Lifestyle.” To top it off, Scott Storch came by one of my sessions in LA and added the xylophone, and now y’all get to hear “WYO” udigg!”

After letting the ink dry on his new deal with RCA Records, London released the nefarious, braggadocious trap anthem “No Flag” earlier this year with Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage and Offset.