After more than 20 years apart, two long-lost brothers reunited only to find that they have a lot more in common than genetics. Kiran Graham, 20, and his 29-year-old biological brother, Vincent Ghant are actually college classmates who live 15 minutes apart from each other in Georgia.

Graham was put up for adoption at three months old, by a single mother who wanted to give him a better life. Although his parents were open about the adoption, Graham always wondered about his biological family.

A few weeks ago, his adopted mother bought him an Ancestry.com DNA kit as an early Christmas gift. The test revealed that there was a strong possibility that Ghant (who also had a DNA registry) was Graham’s brother, so he reached out to him on Facebook:

A few weeks ago, his adopted mother bought him an Ancestry.com DNA kit as an early Christmas gift. The test revealed that there was a strong possibility that Ghant (who also had a DNA registry) was Graham's brother, so he reached out to him on Facebook.

“I was super surprised. I was amazed,” Graham said during a Good Morning America with his brother on Thursday (Dec. 22). “I didn’t know what to think at first. I had so many emotions running through my head. I was just super excited to finally get to see what he looked like and talk to him on Facebook and everything.”

Like his younger brother, Ghant was in “disbelief” but also excited to finally reconnect. “It was a very surreal moment and it took a while for it to set in,” he said. “As the conversation progressed it really hit me that this is really my brother. And it was amazing.”

Ghant was almost 9 years old when his mother gave Graham up for adoption, and vividly remembers seeing the baby smile for the very first time.

“More memories that I had was helping my mom take care of him because she was a single parent at the time and we didn’t have much support,” he recalled. “I remember helping my mom change the diapers and playing with him a lot. It was a great experience.”

Now that they’re reunited the brothers plan on forging a “strong bond,” and likely hitting up more Falcons games, like the one that they attended last weekend.

Now that they're reunited the brothers plan on forging a "strong bond," and likely hitting up more Falcons games, like the one that they attended last weekend.

