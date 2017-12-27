MadeInTYO and Metro Boomin Release ‘MadeInBoomin,’ First Taste of Joint Project

MadeInTYO announced a collaborative project with producer Metro Boomin at SXSW back in 2015, teasing that it would be out “soon.” Now, two years later, fans get a first taste of the venture with the latest single “MadeInBoomin.”

The track, which shares a name with the upcoming project, is high energy and backed by dynamic hi-hats and a heavy drum beat. MadeinTYO even came up with the ultimate collab name for the duo in the lyrics: “It’s Metro TYO, yeah, I’m going savage.”

Metro Boomin has produced for the rapper before, collaborating for 2015’s “Free Throw.” The producer has worked with other major artists as well, including Drake, Migos, 21 Savage, Big Sean and Future.

Listen to the track below.

