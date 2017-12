A man who fatally stabbed a homeless man in 2013 turned himself over to police Saturday. (Dec. 23), according to The Riverdale Press.

READ Ohio Postal Worker Facing Termination Kills Two Bosses While Naked

Efijenio Deletorre, 62, was a homeless man who tried making money by selling lost golf balls around the Van Cortlandt Park golf course, but on June 27, 2013 two joggers found Deletorre face down. He appeared to be dead from two stab wounds to the back.

The New York Daily News reports 41-year-old Eugene Villani walked into the 50th Precinct in Kingsbridge at 1:15 p.m. and admitted to the stabbing of Deletorre. He is charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. Apparently acting out of self-defense, Villani said in a videotaped confession Deletorre was trying to rob him,

This is one of several run-ins Villani has had with the law. He served two years in prison for attempted assault after serving six years for attempted burglary prior. Villani was also incarcerated in Florida for a time in between both prison sentences.

READ Wait, WTF: The 34 Bad, Confusing And Sad Moments Of 2017

Deletorre is held without bail after his arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court.