Houston, We Have A Problem: Marqus Clae Shows Deep Authenticity On His Debut Album, ‘P.T.S.D.’

Houston, Texas has always been a city filled with talented MCs. Adding to Clutch City’s tradition is newcomer, Marqus Clae. The Mogul Music Management signee is only 17-years-old, but his intellect and vivid stories of mental trauma that’s associated with the street-life is well beyond his years.

Clae’s debut album, P.T.S.D. showcases the rapper’s cohesive songwriting abilities, as well as his flare for tapping into his emotions to bare his soul. The 11-song effort has one feature, and that’s the Plane Jaymes-assisted track, “Fallback Game.” The rest of the project finds the former No Limit Forever MC riding solo while unveiling his hard knock life over hard-hitting production.

“When I first heard Marqus Clae, his sound was undeniable,” Brandon Mimms, VP of CMG, said to VIBE. “At 17, he’s already out-rapping your favorite rapper. The future is bright for this kid and I’m here for the ride,” says Mimms.

Standout songs include “”Winter Time Blues,” “David,” “Breathe,” and “US Open.”

If you’re not familiar with Clae, be sure to spin his Ghetto Poet project, which was released earlier this year.

Stream P.T.S.D. below and cop it over at iTunes.