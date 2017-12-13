Just days after earning two Golden Globe nods, Mary J. Blige notched another prestigious nomination on Wednesday morning (Dec. 13), earning a best supporting actress nod from the Screen Actors Guild for her work in Mudbound.

The queen of hip-hop soul has gotten rave reviews for her portrayal of Florence in the WWII drama, where the always glamorous nine-time Grammy winner stripped things all the way back and performed with no makeup, done-up hair, painted nails or any other embellishments other than her raw emotion.

Blige will be up against Holly Hunter in The Big Sick, Hong Chau in Downsizing, Allison Janney in I, Tonya and Laurie Metcalf in Lady Bird. The SAG’s are considered one of the most accurate predictors of Oscar glory, with the lauded Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri, getting the most SAG nominations with four, followed by three for Lady Bird.

On Monday (Dec. 11), Blige was nominated for a Golden Globe for best supporting actress for her Mudbound role, as well as for the song she co-wrote for the film, “Mighty River.”

The film is an adaptation of a 2009 novel by Hillary Jordan that tells the story of the relationship between a black and white family during the Jim Crow era, which Blige told EW made it “very important” for her to do. And as for the accolades she’s already receiving? “I’m just so grateful — too grateful.”

