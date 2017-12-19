Ma$e popped up in Philly over the weekend to check in with his old friend DJ Cosmic Kev on Power 99. Continuing his new freestyle campaign, the Harlem rapper wasted no time and went right to work over JAY-Z’s “Do It Again” and Nicki Minaj’s “Truffle Butter” beats.

He left the shots out of this session, but with Cam’ron planning to release more Ma$e disses on his upcoming mixtapes, it’s most likely only a matter of time before we here them sparring on instrumentals again.

Watch Murda Ma$e freestyle below.

