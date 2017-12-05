Ma$e Sits Atop “Rap Rushmore” On New Song Feat. Puff Daddy And DJ Khaled

If Ma$e’s diss track, “The Oracle,” aimed at childhood friend Cam’ron, was a reminder that the Harlem World MC can still rap, then his new song, “Rap Rushmore” featuring Puff Daddy and DJ Khaled, is an admonition that he really believes that he’s the best to ever do it.

READ: Mase Believes He ‘Unanimously’ Won His Beef With Cam’ron

Over a vintage, and adrenaline-charged backdrop, Mason Betha unloads a barrage of bars as Diddy and Khaled sprinkle in their signature ad-libs.

“Ride like I knew Harley, ungodly/Smoke like I knew Marley, It’s my party…Rap holocaust, this a robbery/I’ll take all of it off/The car, part of the crime scene, have to haul it off/I’m Rap Rushmore, feel like I should bust more,” raps Ma$e.

Stream “Rap Rushmore” below.