Master P’s affection for basketball will never fade, and in an interview with TMZ he said his dreams of becoming a coach for the New Orleans Pelicans almost came true.

Earlier this year, the Global Mixed Gender Basketball League president made it known that he wanted to be the Pelicans’ assistant coach. Though he traded the basketball for a successful career in music, he had contracts with the Charlotte Hornets and the Toronto Raptors in the late 90s and played in minor leagues and associations.

Miller didn’t get the job but says his credentials and deep love for the sport would have made him the perfect coach.

“I got to love it. Basketball changed my life, saved my life,” he told TMZ. “That’s why I started my own league.”