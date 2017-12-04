Meek Mill’s probation violation case has taken yet another turn. According to the Associated Press, the 30-year-old artist’s motion for bail was denied by Common Pleas Judge Genece Brinkley (Dec. 1).

Brinkley reportedly claimed that the “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper is a “danger to the community,” and he’s a “flight risk,” TMZ adds. Meek has been on probation since age 18.

Early November, Meek was sentenced to two to four years in a Pennsylvania correctional facility, stemming from a probation violation. He was previously arrested in two separate instances (reckless endangerment for riding a dirt bike in NYC, and a reported scuffle at a St. Louis airport), but the charges were dropped. According to his lawyer Joe Tacopina, Meek’s probation officer and the D.A. called for no jail time. Tacopina said the public outrage is warranted.

“You have public outrage, but you don’t have public outrage because people like his music,” Tacopina told VIBE in a previous interview. “You have public outrage because people see a young, successful individual who came from a very difficult upbringing [who] then turned his life around, became successful, has done something that was very impressive from a professional standpoint, gives back to the community all the time, and they see him being treated in a way that’s disgustingly unfair.”

A reported investigation by the FBI into Judge Brinkley’s conduct is ongoing.