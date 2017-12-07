After filing a new motion for bail, Pennsylvania’s Superior Court has decided to deny Meek Mill’s temporary release from the State Correctional Institution – Chester, Associated Press reports.

This news arrives weeks after an administrative error falsely notified the “1942 Flows” rapper’s team of a bail hearing. Since then, Common Pleas Court Judge Genece E. Brinkley also denied the 30-year-old’s release when she reportedly claimed he was a “flight risk” and a “danger to the community.”

Meek’s battle with the criminal justice system came to a head in November when he was sentenced to two to four years in prison for a probation violation. Although his appearance in front of Judge Brinkley was preceded by two separate arrests – the charges were dropped – his probation period is still linked to a gun and drug charge that he was tacked with 10 years ago.

In a previous interview with VIBE, Mill’s lawyer Joe Tacopina said his legal counsel will continue to fight for justice despite the roadblocks that may lay ahead.

“It’s an outrage here because it’s a blatant example of how power from a judicial standpoint can be abused and I think it’s very clear that he was treated unfairly and against all realms of what justice is supposed to be,” Tacopina said. “I’m confident that this perversion of justice is going to be rectified. We’re appealing both to her [Judge Brinkley], to the Appellate Courts and to the political community at-large and to the powers that be in the state government of Pennsylvania.”