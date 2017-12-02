In November, Meek Mill was sentenced to two to four years in prison for reportedly violating his probation. Before and after he began his sentence, thousands have signed petitions to support his release while other public figures voiced their support.

READ: JAY-Z’s ‘New York Times’ Op-Ed On Meek Mill Brings Awareness To America’s Criminal Justice System

One person who has remained on the MMG cohort’s side is JAY-Z. The Roc Nation leader has penned op-eds on not only Meek’s incident, but other parole and probation cases that have trapped individuals within the criminal justice system. Although the “Moonlight” rapper has called for Meek’s freedom at previous tour stops on his “4:44″ national trek, the Philadelphia show allowed other entertainers to join the movement.

Located in the D’USSE VIP Lounge at the Wells Fargo Center, celebrities such as Trey Songz, Yo Gotti, and the city’s NBA team players Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons showed their backing of the 30-year-old artist in the form of “Free Meek Mill” hoodies. Recently, Embiid and the 76ers’ co-owner Michael Rubin reportedly visited Meek in prison.

READ: Colin Kaepernick Spoke To Meek Mill, Says He’s In “Good Spirits”

CREDIT: Getty Images/Lisa Lake

CREDIT: Getty Images/Lisa Lake

CREDIT: Getty Images/Lisa Lake

Details of Meek’s case are still forthcoming.