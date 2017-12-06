Since Meek Mill began his prison sentence for reportedly violating his probation, the judge that’s presiding over his current case has fallen under scrutiny. Recently, news reports claimed that the FBI launched an investigation into Common Pleas Court Judge Genece E. Brinkley’s conduct, but that’s not the only organization that’s combing through her career performance.

READ: Judge Reportedly Claims Meek Mill Is A “Danger To The Community,” Denies Bail Request

In a release shared with VIBE, social justice organizations #cut50 and Color Of Change have joined forces to call for an investigation into the judge. This new development is backed by the groups’ finding of Brinkley’s reportedly inaccurate financial records. A “Statement of Financial Interests” paperwork that was recorded from 2007 to 2016 with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court shows Brinkley allegedly neglected to truthfully file several financial disclosure forms, including the accurate income she made off of various rental properties.

In Pennsylvania, state law mandates that judges submit financial disclosure forms regarding any ownership of “real estate assets, gifts, debt, income sources, and corporate affiliations.” Brinkley failed to do so eight times for a property located on 1950 Castor, seven times for a 5010 Penn Street location and didn’t disclose the proceeds for the sale of a property on 1111 Wakeling Street.

In court documents that date back to the early 90s, Brinkley reportedly registered for a business called “Communications Analysts, International” under a fake alias. She also neglected to disclose a Business Analysts and Consultants Inc. company that was established on Sept. 4, 1990. According to the discovery, the business is still active. “This new evidence of financial impropriety is further proof to support Judge Brinkley’s questionable ethics,” said Scott Roberts, Senior Criminal Justice Campaign Director of Color Of Change. “For judges, the power and discretion to make or break someone’s life requires a higher level of accountability. We ask the supervising judge in the Court of Common Pleas to take action against Judge Brinkley immediately.”

READ: Colin Kaepernick Spoke To Meek Mill, Says He’s In “Good Spirits”

Co-founder and National Director for #cut50, Jessica Jackson, also called into question Brinkley’s actions. “It’s shocking and concerning to me that this judge, with her history of inappropriate and unethical conduct, continues to be in a position to make critical decisions,” Jackson said. “As an elected official myself, I’m very familiar with the importance of disclosures and the consequences associated with failing to abide by both the letter and spirit of disclosure laws. Transparency is the cornerstone of any good government. If an official or a judge cannot be trusted to be transparent and ethical, how can we possibly trust them with power over people’s lives? We must hold our judges to the highest ethical standard to preserve trust and confidence in our criminal justice system.”