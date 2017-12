Meek Mill’s “Dreams And Nightmares” earned another layer of influence Friday (Dec. 22) when his son recited a portion of the track in front of thousands of people.

The moment happened during Lil Uzi Vert’s holiday concert featuring guests like A$AP Ferg, Pharrell, Playboi Carti and Nicki Minaj. But the most special guest was Meek Mill’s son “Papi.” After chanting “Free Meek,” the rapper welcomed the child on stage where he nervously recited portions of the hit record.

In the past, Meek has spoken on his journey into fatherhood and how much he adores his son. Speaking to TIME in 2015, the rapper shared the importance of his role in Papi’s life.

“As a father, now I get to give my son the life I never had,” he sad. “Being able to give him anything he wants is one of the best feelings in the world—but it’s also scary. When you see how much one person can trust you, look up to you, and depend on you, the last thing you want to do is disappoint them. The fact that no one can teach you how to be a father means you are always learning on the job. I love my son with all my heart, and I would do anything for him. It’s a crazy feeling knowing that I will help him become a great man.”

Meek is currently serving time in jail for violating his probation, with the terms of the incident sparking debates about the nature of the crimminal justice system. A number of celebrities including JAY-Z, Van Jones and Colin Kaepernick have championed for crimminal justice reform and questioned the specifics of Meek’s case.

Outside of the chaos, we’re sure the moment was a special one for Papi and Meek.

Watch the full show, courtesy of TIDAL, below.

