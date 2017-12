Mel B has taken one last step to finalize her divorce from ex-husband Stephen Belafonte. When times were better, The America’s Got Talent judge tattooed Belafonte’s name on her rib cage. “Stephen, till death do us part you own my heart,” the tattoo read.

Now that the couple has parted ways, the 42-year-old revealed she removed his name by surgically having it sliced off. The former Spice Girl said she needed 13 stitches and also a laser to minimize the scar. Mel B has reportedly kept the rest of the tattoo.

“I wanted the tattoo removed to help close the final chapter on a toxic relationship,” Brown said. “Even though I’ve taken the steps to remove Stephen’s name from my body, the domestic abuse will forever remain with me.”

After 10 years of marriage, Mel B and Belafonte’s divorce was finalized on Dec. 15. The couple will have joint custody over their daughter, Madison and a judge ruled they will split the profits made from selling their L.A mansion.

Belafonte took to social media and also celebrated his divorce, quoting Dr. Martin Luther King “free at last! #celebrationtime “

PEOPLE confirmed Mel B was ordered to pay Belafonte $40,000 per month in temporary spousal support, and $140,000 in attorney and forensic fees on Belafonte’s behalf.