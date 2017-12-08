Metro Boomin and Big Sean are ending the year on a high note by combining forces on their new project, Double or Nothing.

Released Friday (Dec. 8), the project, which features 2 Chainz, Young Thug, Travis Scott and more, arrived with much anticipation. With Big Sean’s profitable “I Decided” tour and the creation of Metro’s Boominati label, fans were excited to learn that the two would be releasing a joint mixtape.

The tape is filled with excellent features, including an entertaining verse from Detroit diva, Kash Doll, but it’s Metro Boomin’s production that proved to be the star. At just 24-years-old, the St. Louis native’s dark, bass-heavy instrumentals have quickly become the soundtrack of trap.

However, on Double or Nothing, Metro flashes a level of versatility fans had not previously seen.

On “Who’s Stopping Me,” Metro chooses the lace the beat with a Latin influence, allowing Sean to experiment. Later on “So Good,” Metro gives his take on the vintage Detroit style of production allowing Sean Don and Kash Doll to shine.

The project’s gives us hits of Metro’s growth, proving how much the producer is poised for longevity.

Stream Double or Nothing below.

