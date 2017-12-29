Rumors have swirled for quite some time about the possibility of a collaboration album from super producer Metro Boomin and MadeinTYO. However, both parties have confirmed that nothing is in the works as of now.

The True’s World musician’s label Private Club featured a song from the twosome on their latest mixtape, moving fans to believe something bigger could be on the horizon. The duo was quick to debunk the rumors via social media.

“ANY ‘COLLAB PROJECT’ IS FAKE NEWS UNLESS YOU HEARD IT FROM ME!!” wrote Young Metro on his Instagram story. The rapper responded to a report about announcing the project with “No we didn’t lmao.”

CREDIT: Instagram- @metroboomin

No we didnt lmao https://t.co/pjcQd9hihP — trues world 8 (@madeintyo) December 27, 2017

We still wait with bated breath for the official word from the musicians about their joint project, but for the time being, use their recent song “MadeinBoomin” to whet your appetite.