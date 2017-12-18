Hip-hop star and producer MF DOOM and his family are mourning the loss of his 14-year-old son.

An Instagram post from the musician described Malachi Ezekiel Dumile as the “greatest son one could ask for.” As of press time, a cause of death for the young man has not been revealed. “KING MALACHI EZEKIEL DUMILE 2/22/03 – 12/18/17 THE GREATEST SON ONE COULD ASK FOR,” wrote the Madvillain MC.

“SAFE JOURNEY AND MAY ALL OUR ANCESTORS GREET YOU WITH OPEN ARMS. ONE OF OUR GREATEST INSPIRATIONS. THANK YOU FOR ALLOWING US TO BE YOUR PARENTS. LOVE YOU MALI.”

DOOM’s last album Born Like This dropped in 2009, and recently, he’s released a few songs from his Adult Swim project, Missing Book Of Rhymes. Our thoughts and prayers are going out to the family and friends of Malachi.