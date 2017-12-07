Migos came through with crispy new visuals for “MotorSport” — the first official collaboration between Grammy-nominated artists Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.

READ: Farruko Talks “Krippy Kush (Remix)” With Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage & Rise Of Latin Trap

Watch as the crew teams up for a futuristic movie with a lot of fast cars and even faster bars. Look out for the single on the Atlanta trio’s forthcoming album Culture II.

Watch the music video exclusively on Apple Music.

READ: The Original Version Of “Motor Sport” Featured Only Nicki Minaj & Quavo