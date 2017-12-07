Watch Migos, Cardi B And Nicki Minaj In The Futuristic “MotorSport” Music Video
Migos came through with crispy new visuals for “MotorSport” — the first official collaboration between Grammy-nominated artists Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.
Watch as the crew teams up for a futuristic movie with a lot of fast cars and even faster bars. Look out for the single on the Atlanta trio’s forthcoming album Culture II.
Watch the music video exclusively on Apple Music.
