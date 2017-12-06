The Internet couldn’t get enough of the surplus of memes and jokes after “Bad & Boujee-gate” over the summer, in which Migos and the host of Complex’s Everyday Struggle, rapper Joe Budden, were just words away from a possible altercation at the 2017 BET Awards.

From the outside looking in, it appeared that everything was fine and dandy between those involved in the months that followed. However, it looks like the trap threesome are continuing the beef in an upcoming song off of Quality Control’s compilation album, Control The Streets Vol. 1, which drops Friday (Dec. 8).

In a snippet of the ATLiens’ track on the album, which was shared to their Instagram, a lyric can be heard that is geared at Budden. “If a ni**a hating, call him Joe Budden,” Quavo raps, while an ad-lib that says “pu**y!” follows shortly after.

Budden caught wind of the diss, and took to Twitter to respond.

“Soon as it’s all peace he decides to unleash this lyrical venom in my direction… that’s crazy smh,” he wrote on Wednesday (Dec. 6).

Soon as it’s all peace he decides to unleash this lyrical venom in my direction… that’s crazy smh — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) December 6, 2017

Some members of the Twittersphere are curious to know if Budden will come out with something of his own in order teach the young bloods a thing or two, while others feel it’s unnecessary for him to do so. There’s also a debate happening regarding who is a stronger rapper- Quavo or Budden?

Joe Budden can respond to Migos with a dis track using all his Tri-State area metaphors and punchlines and it won’t put the slightest scar on any of the Migos resume cause Joe name don’t hold enough weight even if his bars are sick. — BASIR (@kingeazy_) December 6, 2017

Niggas really think Joe Budden got Lil Yachty bars or sumn… like that Voltorb looking ass nigga won’t slap fire out of Migos and send em back to them Lawrenceville suburbs — DA KILLA DON (@realDonFigueroa) December 6, 2017

LOOOOOOOOOOL bare man are actually rating Quavo’s weak af bar against Joe Budden pic.twitter.com/M1XfVDxQFZ — JAYDEN JACKSON (@YungahJackson) December 6, 2017

Joe Budden running to the studio to come out of retirement and destroy Quavo like… pic.twitter.com/8WtKYCNvMS — DiBiase (@Dibiase_ca) December 6, 2017

Quavo is a certified hit maker but if Joe Budden decides to take this shit seriously it’s over lol. — No Pressure (@Gon_Ride) December 6, 2017

