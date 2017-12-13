Migos Continue Baiting Joe Budden With New “Ice Tray” Teaser

Migos are continuing to fuel their beef with Joe Budden. In preparation for their new diss track, “Ice Tray,” the trap trio dropped a teaser for the upcoming music video, mocking Budden and the rest of the “Everyday Struggle” cast.

In the preview, which was released on the Migos’ Instagram account on Dec. 13, lookalikes for co-hosts, Budden, Nadeska, and DJ Akademiks sit around a small coffee table as Budden’s character begins complaining about the group’s rich lifestyle. The video then cuts to the Quavo stating his infamous line. “If a n***a hating, call him Joe Budden,” he spits. Lil Yachty – whom was notoriously grilled by Budden on an episode of the Complex show – also makes a cameo in the clip, yelling out “p***y” in the ad-libs.

The trailer concludes with Budden flipping the table as he declares the Migos are “not hip-hop.” They also troll Akademiks by having him gush over the trio.

The teaser comes shortly after the Migos released the cover art for the track on Instagram. The image shows Budden’s head Photoshopped onto some sort of animal body.

“Ice Tray” is reportedly a single off of the forthcoming compilation project with project, Control the Streets. Check out the trailer below.