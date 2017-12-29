From bitcoins to the “money phone,” 2017 has been an interesting year for one of hip-hop’s favorite topics, money. Because of bread, fans have seen JAY-Z turn from Jigga Man – Brooklyn’s black Clark Kent – into a billionaire. Yet as the year ends, Rich Gang-signee, Mike D’Angelo, chose to flash money in a different way.

Thursday (Dec. 28), D’Angelo took to Instagram with a series of pictures featuring him counting money. Yet unlike most rap posts, this wasn’t concert cash that will eventually become expensive accessories. Rather, these stacks came from a fundraiser and were being prepped for donation.

A day prior to the posts, the DMV-native hosted a “Stop The Violence” show featuring several local acts. The event was a major success. According to Mike D’Angelo’s Instagram, the show generated a “significant” amount of cash (enough to “buy a car”), all of which he gave to the families of deceased DMV youth, including the mother of James Anthony Smith, the Southeast teen killed for his sneakers.

The 17-year-old Smith, who his mother described to the Washington Post as “an All-American kid,” was murdered Dec. 18 for his Air Jordans, making him one of D.C.’s 113 murders (the sixth under 18). In addition to Smith, D’Angelo also gave a portion of the proceeds to the families of Amir Brooks who died after an off-duty police officer pursued his dirt-bike resulting in a fatal collision and Greg McBride who was murdered behind his mother’s house.

While this philanthropy does not heal the wounds caused by the passing of a loved one, by promoting and curating his “Stop The Violence” event, D’Angelo is shedding light on the reality faced by inhabitants of the nation’s capital.