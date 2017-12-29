Rich Gang Artist, Mike D’Angelo, Donates To Family Of D.C. Teen Killed Over Air Jordans
From bitcoins to the “money phone,” 2017 has been an interesting year for one of hip-hop’s favorite topics, money. Because of bread, fans have seen JAY-Z turn from Jigga Man – Brooklyn’s black Clark Kent – into a billionaire. Yet as the year ends, Rich Gang-signee, Mike D’Angelo, chose to flash money in a different way.
READ: Stephon Marbury Slams Michael Jordan For “Kids Getting Killed” For Air Jordan Sneakers
Thursday (Dec. 28), D’Angelo took to Instagram with a series of pictures featuring him counting money. Yet unlike most rap posts, this wasn’t concert cash that will eventually become expensive accessories. Rather, these stacks came from a fundraiser and were being prepped for donation.
A day prior to the posts, the DMV-native hosted a “Stop The Violence” show featuring several local acts. The event was a major success. According to Mike D’Angelo’s Instagram, the show generated a “significant” amount of cash (enough to “buy a car”), all of which he gave to the families of deceased DMV youth, including the mother of James Anthony Smith, the Southeast teen killed for his sneakers.
READ: Mother Believes Son Was Killed Over $200 Air Jordan 11 Sneakers
The 17-year-old Smith, who his mother described to the Washington Post as “an All-American kid,” was murdered Dec. 18 for his Air Jordans, making him one of D.C.’s 113 murders (the sixth under 18). In addition to Smith, D’Angelo also gave a portion of the proceeds to the families of Amir Brooks who died after an off-duty police officer pursued his dirt-bike resulting in a fatal collision and Greg McBride who was murdered behind his mother’s house.
These Beautiful Strong Queens Are Hero’s In My Eyes They Sons Were Murdered The Mother Of James Anthony Smith Killed For a Pair Of Jordans “Far Left” Middle @md_brickhouse the mother of Amir Brooks Killed By Of Duty Police Officer @ms.heavenlytaste Mother Of Greg McBride “OCG” Murdered In CHV Right Out Back Of His Mother House I️ Told Them I️ love Them and Adore Them They said I’m They Son Now I️ made sure they all Got Roses #Belegendary @dcsupersid 🎥🎥🎥
While this philanthropy does not heal the wounds caused by the passing of a loved one, by promoting and curating his “Stop The Violence” event, D’Angelo is shedding light on the reality faced by inhabitants of the nation’s capital.