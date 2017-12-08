There’s A Troubling Amount Of Black Teens Missing In The UK

A growing trend of missing children of color in London has drawn major concerns from the public.

Over the past few weeks, authorities in the Enfield area have tweeted out several photos of teens of color who have gone missing. A post about the teens went viral on Thursday (Dec. 7) after many noticed the teens vanished within days of each other.

What the hell is going on?? RT! RT! pic.twitter.com/jiSvPdcfLR — MikeyMajik (@mikeymuzik) December 7, 2017

According to Enfield’s government site, roughly 18.49 percent of black people make up the town’s population of 331,395. Residents of the area have taken to social media to question the little details or media attention around the missing teens. A representative of the Enfield police stated joint and single investigations have been launched by the Missing Persons Unit to find out more information.

“We understand how upsetting it is that these young children are missing and our Missing Persons Unit is conducting a separate and full investigation into each child whilst also addressing the possibility that they could be missing together,” the tweet says. In the meantime, they plan on using social media to spread the word. “We are using social media as an asset to try to get their faces known and to get information on their whereabouts to help with our investigations. If anyone has info please call our MPU and help us to locate them and reunite them with family and friends.”

Timothy ADEOYE aged 14 is missing from ENFIELD on 24/11/2017 .If seen please call ENFIELD MISSING PERSONS on 0208 345 3300 or 101 quoting ref 17MIS051769.mc pic.twitter.com/Yp9eOXXNHs — CasSpeaks (@Ging_CasCas) December 5, 2017

SARIR OMAR aged 13 is missing from ENFIELD on 23/11/2017.If seen please call ENFIELD MISSING PERSONS on 0208 345 3300 or 101 quoting 17MIS051240.mc pic.twitter.com/Er72I9ARW6 — Enfield MPS (@MPSEnfield) December 3, 2017

Dante DOUGLAS aged 14 is missing from Enfield on 07/11/2017.If seen please call Enfield Missing Persons on 0208 345 3300 or 101.mc pic.twitter.com/hbJssxdP8E — Enfield MPS (@MPSEnfield) November 13, 2017

Please look out for the missing person call 999 quoting CAD 2765/17NOV17. Thank you 12YE pic.twitter.com/dmNo3Ymfh3 — Enfield MPS (@MPSEnfield) November 17, 2017

JAYDON HALL

Aged 15

Reported missing since 13/11/2017

Call 101 or 02083453300

17MIS049969 pic.twitter.com/04x003y0Ub — Enfield MPS (@MPSEnfield) November 20, 2017

Jamal Daley-Bonner

dob 06/01/2002

Missing since 12/11/2017

Call 101 or 02083453300

17MIS050092 pic.twitter.com/oRcJOdkx0I — Enfield MPS (@MPSEnfield) November 21, 2017

Manuel AFEWORK aged 14

missing from the FERNS CLOSE EN3 area since the 14/11/17.

If seen, please contact 101 or 02083453300

17MIS049896 pic.twitter.com/z1yOTHNc31 — Enfield MPS (@MPSEnfield) November 24, 2017

Studies have shown that missing children are sometimes runaways, but a report by The Times has shed light on drug cartels who use teens to traffic drugs across borough lines. Over 700 cases have been uncovered by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

The startling case has also drawn comparisons to the missing black girls in the states. Earlier this year, the hashtag #MissingDCGgirls went viral after it was inaccurately reported that 14 girls went missing in a 24 hour period. Six girls were found and were missing for roughly a month.

Regardless, over 200,000 children and teens of color go missing yearly with little to no national attention. Organizations like Black & Missing have been applauded for raising awareness on the misrepresented.

