Detroit’s Molly Brazy has been grabbing the eyes and ears of a whole new set of fans throughout the course of this year. With her unapologetic raps and street tough songs, the fierce emcee doesn’t really care what anyone has to say about her some times controversial lyrics either.

Don’t let the baby-face fool you though, Molly isn’t here to waste time on Internet haters and fake people. For her VIBE debut, Molly flexes her rapid flows and cunning rhymes in “Play For Keeps,” the latest video from her Big Brazy mixtape which also hit streaming services today (Dec 8).

Watch her new visuals and listen to the full project below.