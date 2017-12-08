Mother Of Two Dies From Flu Caught From Children

During Thanksgiving weekend, Alani “Joie” Murrieta came down with flu-like symptoms. According to family member, Stephanie Gonzalez, almost everyone that was present for the gathering in Phoenix, Ariz., contracted different levels of the cold.

The Washington Post reports that the adults caught the sickness from the children. Murrieta was the only adult whose health deteriorated a couple of days after catching the flu. Experiencing constant bouts of coughing, even spitting up blood, Murrieta was diagnosed with pneumonia as a result of the flu.

READ: Elementary School Students Tested For HIV, Hepatitis After Classmate Sticks Them With Needle

The 20-year-old also experienced problems with her breathing and checked into a hospital again. She was connected to a ventilator but suddenly stopped breathing. This was two days after her diagnosis. She was also previously prescribed the anti-virus medication Tamiflu.

She’s survived by her two sons – one is 2 years old, the other is 6 months old. CBS News notes that Murrieta did not get a flu shot, according to her family. “We were all together for Thanksgiving, and the little kids got sick, then the adults got sick,” Gonzalez said to CBS. “It traveled through our family. Everybody kind of got over it. Everybody was fine.”

A GoFundMe page was established to to help with funeral expenses and provide for her sons.