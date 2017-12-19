After reports surfaced of rapper Mystikal being indicted on rape and kidnapping charges, his bond was set at $3 million. Now, the New Orleans native—born Michael Tyler—has pleaded not guilty to second-degree kidnapping, and first-degree rape.

Tyler and another suspect were indicted in September for an incident that took place in October 2016. The assault allegedly happened outside of a casino in Shreveport, Louisiana. The Mind of Mystikal artist was initially in town for the “Legends Of Southern Hip Hop Tour.”

However, this is isn’t the first time Tyler had issues with the law in relation to sexual assault. From 2003-2010 he served a prison sentence for sexual battery and extortion. After his release, he reportedly served five years of probation and was mandated to register as a sex offender in Louisiana. He is currently being held at Cado Correctional Center.

According to KSLA, the district attorney’s office stated Tyler is planning to file a motion for a bond reduction at his next hearing on Jan. 18. Another woman has also been indicted in conjunction with the case for obstruction of justice.