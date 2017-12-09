Nas Wishes Nicki Minaj, His “Queen Of New York Hip-Hop,” A Happy Birthday
Yesterday (Dec. 8), Nicki Minaj had fans screaming happy birthday to her from all corners of the globe, but one person’s words made the biggest splash on the ‘Net. Nas, someone frequently mentioned in “best lyricist” conversations, had some heavy words of praise for his lady on her 35th birthday.
Beneath of regal photo of Nicki on his Instagram, he called his bae the “Queen of NY/Hip-Hop,” a title the fellow Queens rapper has been working towards for 10 years.
To keep the party vibes going, he posted a clip from her video with Lil Uzi Vert for “The Way Life Goes,” which came out earlier in the week. “BDAY vibes,” he wrote.
We’re sure he had more birthday surprises planned for her. Happy belated, Nicki!