50 Cent Confronts His Naysayers In New Video For “Still Think I’m Nothing” Feat. Jeremih

Coming off the release of their new song, “Still Think I’m Nothing,” 50 Cent and Jeremih unveiled the song’s music visuals.

The Eif Riviera-directed video shows a from-the-mud story of a young boy, who plays a kid Curtis Jackson, who faces those who doubted him, as the adult 50 Cent finds himself surrounded by beautiful models reflecting on his rise from a street hustler to a world-renown entrepreneur.

Fans are still waiting for Fif’s Street King Immortal album, and his KANAN: Reloaded mixtape.

Watch the video above.