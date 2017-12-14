The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office in Washington state has dropped a charge against Nelly for allegedly raping a woman on his tour bus after a show in October.

TMZ reports that prosecutors were forced to abandon the case because, as previously reported, the alleged victim refused to cooperate due to public scrutiny. “People are saying horrible things already. She cannot handle this,” the accuser’s attorney wrote in a letter one week after the story broke. “She is about to break. She wants to close the door. She wants this to end.”

Nelly was arrested for second degree rape and briefly detained in a Des Moines jail after the unnamed woman called 911. He has claimed on Twitter to be “completely innocent” and called the accusation a “false and defaming allegation.”

