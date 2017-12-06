With their new politically charged “1000” video, N.E.R.D. continues to prep the world for their epic return.

READ N.E.R.D Announces ‘No_One Ever Really Dies’ Album Release Date

The Future-assisted track is the follow up to the smash that is “Lemon,” a track that landed the group their first-ever Hot 100 entry. “1000” is sonically similar to “Lemon” as it possesses an garage instrumental that Chad Hugo and the guys cleverly place Future’s vocals over. It is their videos, however, that illustrate different themes.

While “Lemon’s” video mainly featured the joyful the dancing of Mette Towley (a member of Pharrell’s dance squad, The Baes), the visual for “1000” takes a more overt, symbolic approach.

The video begins with a message from N.E.R.D. and Columbia Records about their stance against the promotion of violence before clips of various protests and riots. These excerpts of angst paired with an embedded Mike Tyson monologue adds plenty of intrigue to the song.

The release of their unconventional, but creative visuals have only created more anticipation surrounding No One Ever Really Dies. The album is set to drop Dec. 15, with features from Kendrick Lamar, Andre 3000, Ed Sheeran and more.

READ Pharrell Debuted An Unreleased N.E.R.D. Track Over The Weekend