After leaving The Voice earlier this year, former coach Pharrell Williams returned to the show on Tuesday night (Dec. 19) to bring his funk band N.E.R.D’s latest hit “Lemon” — off their newly released effort No_One Ever Really Dies — in honor of The Voice’s season 13 finale.

N.E.R.D delivered a searing performance of “Lemon,” as the group started off their set backed by a cluster of dancers dressed in black hoodies. When Rihanna’s verse rolled around, N.E.R.D and the dancers parted ways to reveal Mette Towley, the breakout star from the “Lemon” video, who launched into a “Tutorial No. 1,” showcasing a range of dances like “The Funky Booty,” “The Beat Walk” and “The Popcorn.”

Towley later joined N.E.R.D. and the rest of the backup dancers elsewhere on the stage as the dancers unleashed a choreographed routine, while N.E.R.D. continued their performance. Given the political undertones of N.E.R.D.’s new album, the band and their army of dancers punctuated their performance with a powerful message, by raising their fists to the sky, a symbol of unity and resistance.

Watch N.E.R.D. perform “Lemon” on The Voice below.

This story was originally posted on Billboard.