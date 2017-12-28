Nipsey Hussle Links With Swizz Beatz In “Been Down”

Nipsey Hussle continues to win in the final days of 2017.

After settling his past label disputes, the L.A. spitter is finally preparing to drop his debut album Victory Lap via his All Money In imprint and Atlantic Records. Before the end of the year, the “Rap N*gga” critic decided to commemorate a special milestone in his career by dropping the next offering from his upcoming album.

Hussle recently linked up with Swizz Beatz to cook up their new single “Been Down.” The song drops on the 7th anniversary of his popular mixtape The Marathon, which he dropped at a time when he was trying to get out of his record deal with Epic Records.

“I been down I deserve this sh*t/Ruff Ryder Roc-A-Fella on my Murda sh*t,” Nipsey raps. “Tryna threat me with the fame ain’t concerned with it.”

Look out for Victory Lap dropping Feb. 16, 2018 via All Money In & Atlantic Records. Listen to Nipsey Hussle rap alongside Swizz Beatz in “Been Down.”