Police in Calabasas, California made no arrests in the case of an alleged sexual assault at the home of rapper French Montana.

On Monday (Dec. 4), a 911 call surfaced by way of TMZ of a 19-year-old accusing men at the rapper’s home of giving her drugs, hitting her and throwing her out of the home.

The incident happened early Friday morning (Dec. 1) during the rapper’s 33rd birthday party. After kicking off the bash the night before in Beverly Hills, California, the rapper and his guests moved the event to his home in Calabasas. While on the phone with a 911 operator, the teen claimed her eyes were purple from the incident, indicating she was punched in the face and that she was “basically raped.”

“I’m wearing nothing because they took my clothes off,” she is heard saying. “One of the guys that was up there ripped my clothes off. Literally, I just basically f**king got raped.” The teenager seemed to be upset and was also heard saying, “I have to do what I have to. I’m definitely gonna cause drama. This is going to be all over the news. I’m gonna out these f**king ni**as in f**king jail.”

When police arrived at the home, they found two women who were in a previous physical altercation. The women are said to have not interacted with Montana and were asked to leave the property by the responding officers.

Because there were little details provided (outside of the 911 call), no arrests or charges were made.

