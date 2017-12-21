Omarion released a new dirty tune on Monday (Dec 20) evening. Just in time for the holidays, the crooner gifts fans with another new song before he delivers his Reasons album.

On the new track, Omarion lets his lady know from the jump that he wants a sneak peek before he comes on over for a wild night. Over a smooth soundtrack, the Inglewood native asks for a few “Nudes” to get into the mood.

Listen to Omarion’s new song below.

