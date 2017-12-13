More resignations hit the White House this week as Omarosa Manigault Newman officially stepped down from her director of communications at the White House Office of Public Liaison.

A statement was released Wednesday (Dec. 13) from the administration, with plenty of political pundits sharing their most honest reactions. One in particular hailed from Angela Rye, who shared her presumed joy on CNN hours after it was made public. “Brooke, I’m gonna do what you can’t do April and Symone are too good of people to do,” Rye said, to host Brooke Baldwin between chuckles. “Bye, honey! You haven’t done anything for the community, you are skin folk, we don’t own you like Zora..goodbye, good riddance!”

Baldwin also welcomed journalist April D. Ryan and activist Symone Sanders on the show, where they talked about African-American women and their role in electing Doug Jones in the Alabama special election.

After Ryan said she didn’t find delight in anyone’s demise, Rye explained she wasn’t.

Manigault Newman played a controversial position during Trump’s presidential campaign acting as the “head of African American outreach” to ensure the black vote. CBS adds Manigault Newman’s departure comes as what is expected to be a continued round of departures heading into 2018.

Sources from the White House shared with reporters that her resignation wasn’t her decision and that the former reality star didn’t go quietly. “She was eventually escorted off the premises,” The Chicago Tribune reported.

While her official resignation date is Jan. 20, Manigault Newman isn’t expected to be around the administration.

