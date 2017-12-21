Oprah Calls Out Frauds Using Her Name In Holiday Scam

Scamming has reached a new high, with Oprah Winfrey condemning the act.

Over the past few days, a scam baring the medial mogul’s name has floated around social media, asking fans to follow an account connected to her OWN media network and later asking for money. It was pointed out to the masses by comedian Lil Duval on Tuesday (Dec. 19), mocking those who fell for the pretty obvious rouse.

This is proof that y’all slow as fuck. Like how are y’all still falling for this shit? pic.twitter.com/bFgF8hBwO3 — lil duval (@lilduval) December 19, 2017

On Thursday (Dec. 21), the media mogul alerted fans who asked about the “giveaway” not to share their personal information with strangers.

“I just wanted you to know somebody out there is trying to scam you using my name and my avatar on social media by asking for money and to sign up for an OWN account on Instagram,” she said.

“It’s a fraud, it’s a fraud, it’s a fraud! Don’t believe it, don’t give up any banking or personal account information to anyone posing as me or anyone else for that matter.”

Identity theft and fraud reached alarming numbers in 2016 with 15.4 million victims, a study from Javelin Strategy & Research showed in February. Motives like transactions made over the phone or online were up 40 percent, login fraud climbed to 31 percent and opening new accounts in a victim’s name were also up 20 percent.

In total, consumers lost just over $16 billion last year. Preventative moves like stronger passwords and reducing online shopping can keep your exposure to scammers low and your pockets safe.

