Did Papoose Just Reveal That Remy Ma Is Pregnant?

Remy Ma and Papoose may have a baby on the way. Papoose recently posted a cryptic message on Instagram on Dec. 28, suggesting the #BlackLove couple are expecting a little one.

READ: Interview: Remy Ma & Papoose Talk ‘A Merry Mackie Holiday’ Special, Raising Their Blended Family & More

Pap posted an image of a sign that stated: “Ultra Sound Waiting Room.” While the sign leaves much to the imagination, since there was no one in the picture, many fans believe it was alluding to a pregnancy announcement. “How we started our day,” Papoose wrote in the caption.

Fans learned that Remy and Papoose were trying to have a baby on Love & Hip Hop in 2016. During that time, the couple also invited the world into their personable lives as they struggled with the loss of a miscarriage and child-rearing issues. Since then, they have both been vocal about the process of IVF treatments.

READ: Remy Ma And Papoose Open Up About Their Miscarriage

It’s unclear whether Pap’s Instagram photo was signaling a regular check-up or something else. Nevertheless, keep your eyes open for more updates from the couple. Who knows… 2018 might be another incredible year for the Mackies.