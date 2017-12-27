A Phoenix man is facing several charges after killing his family on Christmas Day.

On Christmas Day, Anthony Milan Ross, a motivational speaker, chef, and author posted a video on Facebook singing a carol alongside his 11-year-old son, Nigel. The video displays a cheerful Ross, stating, “We’re going to embarrass ourselves! We’re going to sing.”

Ross, 45, would later kill his ex-wife, Iris Ross, 38, outside of an Arizona apartment complex. Neighbors said Iris was seen attempting to escape before Ross shot her in what looked to be cold blood. The public murder was immediately reported to authorities, sending a band of policemen to Ross’ home. Ross then locked himself in the apartment with his two children: Nigel and 10-month-old Anora.

READ American Airlines Flight Attendant Falsely Accuses Two Pro-Athletes Of Stealing Blankets

Amid his retreat-turned-barricade, Ross and Arizona police exchanged gunfire over the span of six hours. Realizing the lack of progress, police ultimately seized control over the entire complex and arrested Ross. Upon his arrest, the couple’s two children were also found dead, despite his claim that they were unharmed. The two were located in another room. The timing of the children’s death still remains unclear.

Iris Ross’ sister told ABC 15 that she received two messages from Anthony Ross on the day of the murder and knew right away something was wrong. The first message read, “I just killed Iris and the kids.” “With a gun,” Ross continued. Mary Wogas, Iris’ sister told ABC, “I knew that man was very unstable. I knew he had a very, very dark side…I didn’t know it was this dark.”

Family and friends of the couple validated Wogas’ suspicion of this “dark side,” claiming he had been making subdued threats since the couple’s divorce in June.

“The man was off his rocker. One minute he was yelling at her, calling her a ‘whore,’ and the next minute wanting to tell her he loved her and wanted them to be a family unit,” Wogas continued. “He would claim that he was working with a voodoo priest in New Orleans to put a hex on her. Just very, very dark, very dark intentions.” A roommate of Iris Ross, Lushanya Echeverria, says the victim was certainly unsuspecting as she was confident that she could determine and handle Ross’ behavior.

One officer was injured but taken to the hospital in stable condition and Ross was taken into custody, unharmed.

READ Rihanna Mourns Cousin’s Death After He Was Shot In Barbados

Ross is being charged with three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and 19 counts of aggravated assault against an officer. He is currently being held without bond and has a hearing scheduled for Jan. 3.