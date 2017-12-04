Lincoln Square Productions will offer all-new insight into the final twelve months of Prince’s life, chronicling a more introspective time in the iconic singer’s career in a new documentary titled Prince’s Last Year. British broadcaster Channel 4 has commissioned the project taking a look at the most important moments of the music icon’s last year, from his secret performance at the White House during the Obama era, to his final tour, Piano & a Microphone.

CeeLo Green, George Clinton and Rev. Al Sharpton have all contributed to the upcoming project, which also features interviews from the likes of political commentator Van Jones — one of the singer’s friends — as well as singer Eryn Allen Kane and former girlfriend Andy Allo.

The film will focus in on particular themes in Prince’s last year leading up to his April 2016 death at the age of 57 from an accidental opioid overdose. The singer, who notoriously kept his personal life under wraps, mentored new female artists in his later days at his own music factory at Paisley Park in Minneapolis, as well as honing in on political activism with his Rally4Peace in Baltimore following the death of Freddie Gray in police custody, which saw an outpouring of support from artists like Beyoncé, Alicia Keys and JAY-Z.

According to a representative at Channel 4, “[The film is] not being sold internationally,” meaning it may never spread further than the UK. Adrian Sibley (The Kate Bush Story: Running Up That Hill) will produce and direct the project, with Dan Goldsack as executive producer and Lincoln Square’s Sheldon Lazarus for creative director.

This article was originally published in Billboard.