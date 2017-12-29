It’s no secret that Puerto Rico has yet to be have its electricity fully restored after Hurricane Maria struck more than three months ago. On Friday (Dec. 29) officials for the first time since the storm struck, confirmed that nearly half of the island remains without power.

READ: Puerto Rico Orders Investigation Into Death Toll From Hurricane Maria

“The damage was severe,” Geraldo Quinones told the Associated Press. “A lot of work remains.”

Puerto Rico has a population of more than 3 million, and according to Quinones, 55 percent of 1.5 million customers currently have electricity.

Gov. Ricardo Rosselló vowed to have power fully restored by Dec. 15, but ongoing roadblocks have effectively hindered the goal.

Hurricane Maria touched down in September as a category 4 storm with winds surpassing 150 mph. It is believed that the hurricane caused more than 1,000 deaths.

Besides the direct effect on Puerto Rico’s residents, the power outage has also led to a shortage of medical IV bags around the U.S.

READ: Donald Trump Gives His Response To Puerto Rico’s Relief Effort A 10