Stream Quavo & Travis Scott’s ‘Huncho Jack’ Mixtape Online

Quavo and Travis Scott have finally dropped their Huncho Jack mixtape. The duo dropped the tape ahead of the Dec. 22 date, after it was leaked online.

Prior to the drop, Travis Scott shared the album cover early Thursday morning (Dec. 21). The sketch, which was designed by Ralph Steadman, depicts an abstract image of Scott and Quavo.

The mixtape features 13 tracks, including “Eye 2 Eye,” “Dubai,” and “Where U From.” Its only guest features are Migos members, Offset and Takeoff. You can stream Huncho Jack on all streaming services, including Spotify and Apple Music.

