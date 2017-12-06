Is Quincy Jones going to bring jazz back?

In a new interview with the New York Times, Jones detailed his latest endeavor, Qwest TV. Helmed as “Netflix for jazz” in the publication’s headline, Qwest aims to bring the importance of jazz to the digital age. The network will serve as an online library of jazz concert and feature documentaries, which can’t be found on other streaming websites such as YouTube.

“You remember 10 percent of what you hear and 30 percent of what you see,” said Jones. “When you see it, it hits you twice as hard.”

Qwest will feature 50 videos and docs about jazz greats such as the late-Al Jarreau and pianist Jason Moran. Those who subscribe to the network will also be able to watch the 10-part series The Sound of New York, which features 30-minute profiles on musicians such as Bilal.

Qwest launches Dec. 15.