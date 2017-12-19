Rapsody Keeps The Good Times Rolling In “Sassy” Video

Rapsody shows us how to have a good time in the video release for the song “Sassy.”

In the nearly four-minute visual, directed by Mac Grant and Chad Tennies, Rapsody takes one of her gal pals out to a party for a night away from her troubles. They finish the evening with a dance party at a diner. Big K.R.I.T. also makes an appearance near the video’s tail-end.

The song is featured on Rapsody’s Grammy-nominated LP Laila’s Wisdom, and is up for a nom of its own in the “Best Rap Song” category. The album features appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Busta Rhymes, Black Thought, BJ the Chicago Kid and many more. She also just recently wrapped her 15-city U.S. tour, “Wisdom Is Power.”

Peep the video for “Sassy” below.