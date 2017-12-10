Azealia Banks To Remy Ma: “No More Auntie Antics In 2018″
Another discrepancy within the music industry is brewing. On Saturday evening (Dec. 9), artists Remy Ma and Azealia Banks traded words on Instagram after the latter called out the “Wake Me Up” rapper for failing to “move the cultural needle” since she was released from prison in 2014.
In a previously stated IG caption, Banks said “the hottest things you’ve release since you’ve been out of jail are nicki Minaj love letters and she’s STILL miles more important than you.” The “212” rapper also had her quarrels with Minaj, but seemed to have patched things up earlier this year. As for Remy, the Bronx spitter debuted a diss track aimed at the Pinkprint artist over the summer for alleged behind-the-scenes incidents that attempted to hinder Remy’s success.
Banks then tried to tell Remy that her relevance within the “female rap conversation” is no longer prominent and called her a “confused nicki Minaj Stan at best these days.” The 26-year-old also reportedly changed her caption once Remy received news of her revelation, but the original and revised posts can be read below, respectively.
Ahem…. let me rephrase … Remy … you absolutely must step your shit up. The music you have been releasing is some serious old head rap shit and it’s 100% unfair that you stand up on your reality tv booster seat and make any statements about female rap as if you have done a single thing to move the cultural needle since you’ve been home. It is not 2000… battle rapping is dead. Gun clapping is not chic .. you are struggling to keep up with the rest of female rap and it’s time you seriously leave the nicki minaj subs and disses at home. No more auntie antics in 2018… for arts’ sake……
On Remy’s side, the “All The Way Up” artist published a gallery of text conversations with Banks, including the latter wanting to collaborate and her battle with depression. “Don’t let this stupid industry drive u crazy,” Remy wrote back. “This era is fu**in stupid they don’t take sh*t serious.”
However, when Remy noticed Banks changed her original caption, she exposed more messages where Banks also dissed Nicki Minaj. “I got a year and half more of u stalking me, hating on ya new fave, & getting ignored,” Remy captioned the post. “I’m officially airing out ALL y’all chicks that was on MY line heavy when I touched down & now all of a sudden got amnesia.”
@azealiabanks Ayo, I know you ain’t talkin about me, dog. You? What?! You been on my dick; you love my style #RemyMa #RemyMafia #ShesBack #Part1 Ps: I know you don’t want no smoke so I’ll play ya lil social media games until I allow my team to convince me to stop… Remy’s Team: she’s not worth it Remy: I know Remy’s Team: but what about your “female unity” campaign Remy: Good question MIND U LADIES & GENTLEMAN THESE TEXTS START FROM LAST YEAR…PEEP HOW I DONT EVEN RESPOND…smh…I’m responding now though
@azealiabanks DONT FUCKIN CHANGE YA CAPTION NOW! I got a year and a half more of u stalking me, hating on ya new fave, & getting ignored… I’m officially airing out ALL y’all chicks that was on MY line heavy when I touched down & now all of a sudden got amnesiaOperation NEVER taking my foot off they neck has commenced…(& normally I’m against exposing private sh*t when things go left but y’all broads crazyyy) Remy’s Team: Ok Rem, that’s enough Remy: Nahhh, f*ck that Remy’s Team: lets just focus on your record #WakeMeUp, it’s doing great! Remy: okay y’all right, “Go download, stream, and watch my new video…then come back here so y’all can hear shorty voice notes #7w6s #RemyMa #RemyMafia ps: why was u texting me about what surgery I wanna get on ya
Despite their rift on social media, both artists are gearing up for the release of their projects. For Remy, fans are awaiting her Seven Winters & Six Summers album while Azealia wrapped up her role in the film Love Beats Rhymes.