It’s looking like Coachella 2018 is the move this summer. A new report from Consequence of Sound has made some predictions about the festival’s line up next year, and it includes some major acts.

Eminem and The Weeknd are rumored to be joining the California music festival, according to the report. If the rumors are true, this would mean that there would be a trio of headliners. Em and Weeknd would reportedly join Beyonce on stage. Beyonce was confirmed earlier this year, after she backed out of the 2017 show due to her pregnancy.

While organizers have not confirmed the report yet, it would make sense that Eminem was asked to perform, seeing how he recently dropped his studio album, REVIVAL.The Weeknd is also expected to drop a project in the new year.

The last time The Weeknd and Eminem performed at Coachella was in 2015 and 2012 respectively. A complete lineup for Coachella is expected to drop in Jan. 2018, so we’ll just have to cross our fingers.