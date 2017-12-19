Rick Ross Makes Fun Of Birdman Over Unpaid $12 Million Loan
Rick Ross may never ever be Birdman’s friend again, and he seems quite okay with that. After his merciless tirade against the Cash Money Records founder, Rozay took a minutes of out his day to poke fun at his one time ally.
After the Miami mogul took notice of a recent report about Birdman possibly losing his Miami mansion due to his failure of payments on a $12 million loan, Ross jumped on social media to clown him with a few jokes.
We’re standing by for Birdman’s response.