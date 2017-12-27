Rihanna is mourning the death of her cousin after he was shot and killed in Barbados on Boxing Day, BBC reports. The singer paid tribute to her late relative, 21-year-old Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne, on Instagram on Dec. 26, showing the two of them together during the holiday.

The Instagram post showed a photo gallery of four selfies of Rihanna and Alleyne. “RIP cousin… can’t believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms,” Rihanna wrote in the caption. “Never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man!” The “Lemon” artist also called for a change, using the hashtag, #endgunviolence.

Police are reportedly on the hunt for the shooter, BBC reports. They asked that anyone with information concerning Alleyne’s death, contact Crime Stoppers or the District A Police Station.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BdMLSMTDO5i/