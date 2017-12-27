Tattoo Artist Uses Fenty Beauty Products To Make Portraits Of Rihanna

Rihanna may be new to the beauty world but has surely made an impact already. Her Fenty Beauty line boasts amazingly inclusive and diverse foundation ranges while her highlighters can be seen from a mile away.

Recently, the award-winning artist released her highly-anticipated STUNNA lip paint, mesmerizing Galaxy collection, and her Mattemoiselle lipsticks.

READ: Someone Used Fenty Beauty’s Blotting Sheet As Rolling Paper And Failed

A Prague-based tattoo artist and Instagram wizard, Alena Wedderburn (@kiss_my_airs_), celebrates the genius behind Fenty Beauty by creating images of RiRi only using the actual products.

The 23-year-old fan’s portrayals showcase her unreal skills and one video alone hit upwards of 300,000 views.

READ: Rihanna Mourns Cousin’s Death After He Was Shot In Barbados

“I started drawing with makeup two years ago,” Wedderburn explained to Cosmopolitan. “I was pretty much playing around with makeup and started drawing on my leg, and it came out pretty good.”

In 2013, she met her idol backstage during her world tour in Amsterdam. “It was an experience of a lifetime for me,” Wedderburn said, adding that “she is so unbelievably humble and down to earth.”

Wedderburn’s work really shows the artistry behind the makeup and is hoping to get her hands on the latest Mattemoiselle lipsticks. “They seem to be so fun to paint with!” she said.