While the official, full trailer for the newest installment of the Ocean’s franchise officially premieres tomorrow, on Monday the internet got a first look at the elaborate heist in the female-led cast of Ocean’s 8.

The teaser only lasts 15 seconds, and yet there is no lack of A-list stars and lavish diamonds. There is also a first look at Rihanna, who will be featured in the star-studded cast. The movie co-stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, and Awkwafina.

You can watch the teaser below:

This article was originally published in Billboard.