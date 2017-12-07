Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore is still hopeful he can land the state’s vacant seat next week, no matter how much of his past is brought to light.

Sexual assault allegations have continued to linger, but Moore’s previous comments on race have now taken the wheel. On Thursday (Dec. 7), a speech where Moore vied for better times in America surfaced, raising questions about his intent. “Obviously, I’ve made a few people mad,” he said last month at Walker Springs Road Baptist Church in Jackson, Ala. “I’m the only one that can unite Democrats and Republicans because I seem to be opposed by both.”

He then went on to claim the state of the union was better before 1965–the landmark year that prohibited racial discrimination at the voting polls. “By 1962, the United States Supreme Court took prayer out of school,” he said. “Then they started to create new rights in 1965, and now, today, we’ve got a problem.”

While there were plenty of other decisions enacted at the time like the creation of Medicaid and Medicare, it’s tough not to see his comments as anything but deplorable.

Democratic competitor Doug Jones may be facing his own racial blunder thanks to an ill-fated mailer, but Moore isn’t out the woods for his own comments.

__

Moore refers to Native Americans and Asians as “red and yellows”

“We were torn apart in the Civil War — brother against brother, North against South, party against party,” he said in a September speech. “What changed? Now we have blacks and whites fighting, reds and yellows fighting, Democrats and Republicans fighting, men and women fighting. What’s going to unite us? What’s going to bring us back together? A president? A Congress? No. It’s going to be God.”

Moore later told The Hill his comments were taken out of context. “‘Red, yellow, black and white they are precious in His sight. Jesus loves the little children of the world,” he said in a statement.

CREDIT: Getty Images

Moore bashed Keith Ellison’s religion by comparing the Quran to Adolf Hitler’s autobiography

In his 2006 op-ed “Muslim Ellison should not sit in Congress,” Moore explained his disgust over Keith Ellison and his decision to be sworn in with the Quran, an ode to his Muslim religion. “In 1943, we would never have allowed a member of Congress to take their oath on Mein Kampf, or someone in the 1950s to swear allegiance to the ‘Communist Manifesto,’ he wrote about the first US Muslim congressman. “Congress has the authority and should act to prohibit Ellison from taking the congressional oath today!”

CREDIT: Getty Images

He doesn’t believe Obama was born in the US

When it came to the ridiculously racist “birther conversation” about former president Barack Obama, Moore sided with supporter Donald Trump. “My personal belief is that he wasn’t [born in America], but that’s probably over and done in a few days, unless we get something else to come along.” he told CNN last year.

He rejected the idea of a Martin Luther King Jr. statue

During his time as chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court in 2001, Moore denied a Martin Luther King, Jr. statue in the state’s judicial building. The statue, with excerpts from King’s “I Have A Dream” speech, would’ve sat next to his monument of Ten Commandments. The monument was later removed after it violated religion/state laws. Moore eventually caved and paid for the statue, but included excerpts from “The Letter from Birmingham Jail” instead.

CREDIT: Getty Images

Moore was down for segregation since it would increase taxes

Amendment 2 to the Alabama Constitution was introduced in 2004 in what AL called “strong language” that suggested segregation. The proposed legislation worked for Moore because it would expand education and increase taxes. Since segregation is super unconstitutional, the amendment was thrown out.

